“Nova Poshta” opened its first branch in Germany

The "Nova Poshta" company opened its first branch in Germany — in Berlin.

"Babel" was informed about this in the press service of the company.

The Berlin office is located at Charlottenstraße 79/80, 10117. There, private customers and businesses can send and receive parcels up to 100 kilograms from Monday to Saturday. The delivery time is from five days.

Delivering a parcel weighing up to a kilogram from Ukraine to Germany costs 250 hryvnias, up to two kilograms — 400 hryvnias, up to ten kilograms — 600 hryvnias, and up to 30 kilograms — 1 200 hryvnias.

During the year, "Nova Poshta" plans to open more branches in Hamburg, Frankfurt am Main, Munich and Cologne.