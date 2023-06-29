WSJ: The US is close to approving long-range ATACMS missiles for Ukraine

The US is close to transferring ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine. This was reported by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to American and European officials.

Officials said that the issue is under consideration at the highest level. However, officials in the US and Europe have seen signs that previously reluctant circles of the US government, namely the White House, have come to the conclusion of an urgent need to support Ukraineʼs struggle in the coming weeks. Amidst the rebellion in Russia, US and European officials have acknowledged that now may be "the time to step on the gas."

A high-ranking representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told The Wall Street Journal that in recent weeks, Kyiv has received positive signals that the US is getting closer to handing over ATACMS. Ukrainian officials claim that the long-range missiles are needed, in particular, to strike Crimea, which the Russians use as a base for launching drones.