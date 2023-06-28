Switzerland joined the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland joined the 11th package of sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia.

This is stated in the communique of the Federal Council of Switzerland.

Thus, Switzerland joins the new EU sanctions announced on June 23 against 71 individuals and 33 legal entities.

This will mean the freezing of assets and a ban on individuals entering the territory of Switzerland, as well as transiting through the country.

In addition, Switzerland took into account changes to the EU sanctions introduced on March 13, which related to the deceased persons and the two duplicates.