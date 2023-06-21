EU ambassadors approved the 11th package of sanctions against Russia

The ambassadors of the European Union agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package contains measures aimed at countering the circumvention of sanctions.

Sweden, which currently chairs the EU Council, announced this on June 21.

The Polish ambassador reported that the list includes 70 people, 30 companies, the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, and a ban on the entry of trailers from Russia.

At the beginning of June, it became known that the United States identified five countries that help circumvent sanctions by Russia: Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, and Armenia.