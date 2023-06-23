The Council of the EU expanded sanctions on another hundred Russians who are contributing to the war against Ukraine

The Council of the European Union approved the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, which extended the restrictions to more than 100 individuals and legal entities.

This is reported by the European Commission.

More than 100 individuals and legal entities whose assets are subject to freezing have been added to the sanctions lists.

It is about the military leadership of Russia, people involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, judges who made politically motivated decisions against Ukrainian citizens, responsible for the theft of cultural heritage, businessmen and propagandists.

The lists also include Russian IT companies that provide critical technologies and software to Russian intelligence, banks operating in the occupied territories, and organizations working with the Russian armed forces.

Thus, the sanctions list includes the heads of the Belgorod, Voronezh, Magadan, Kamchatka, Krasnodar, and Stavropol regions.

Z-war correspondents also got there: Semen Pehov, Oleksandr Sladkov, Andriy Medvedev and Yevhen Piddubny. In particular, Mykhailo Zvinchuk, the creator of the TG-channel "Rybar", a number of journalists of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (RSTRBC), the First Channel, the TV channel "Zirka"; and a number of other Russian mass media were under sanctions.

Also under sanctions now is "Wagner Center", a group of cyber security companies Positive Technologies, plant named after Sverdlov.

In total, 71 natural persons and 33 legal entities came under EU sanctions.