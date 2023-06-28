Alcohol manufacter “Bacardi” did not leave Russia, although it promised. Instead, the company tripled its profits

Alcohol manufacturer Bacardi remained in Russia, despite the promise to leave the country immediately after the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Bell writes that the Russian branch of the company, on the other hand, tripled its profit — from $17.4 million to $54.5 million.

In March 2022, the Bacardi International company in an official statement condemned the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine and promised to freeze investments in advertising. She it planned to donate one million dollars to the Red Cross and the Mercy Corps.

Subsequently, the words about the cessation of exports and marketing expenses disappeared from the companyʼs press release. However, they remained in media publications and in the archive of the page.