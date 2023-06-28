President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv. He will also discuss the NATO summit with Zelensky

President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit.

This was reported by his office.

He will hold talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in particular, on issues of preparation for the NATO summit in Vilnius, the threat of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the current situation at the front.

"President Andrzej Duda is visiting Kyiv. Conversations with President Volodymyr Zelensky are related to the celebration of the Constitution Day of Ukraine, as well as consultations regarding the current situation at the front, including the threat of a Russian terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Preparations for the July NATO summit will also be discussed," the message reads.