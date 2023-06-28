News

The President of Lithuania arrived in Kyiv. He will discuss the July NATO summit with Zelensky

Liza Brovko
On the Day of the Constitution of Ukraine, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Kyiv to meet with his colleague Volodymyr Zelensky.

The presidents of Lithuania and Ukraine will discuss the agenda of the NATO summit to be held in July in Vilnius.

Gitanas Nauseda will also take part in the solemn events of the anniversary of the Ukrainian national holiday.