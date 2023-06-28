The President of Lithuania arrived in Kyiv. He will discuss the July NATO summit with Zelensky

On the Day of the Constitution of Ukraine, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Kyiv to meet with his colleague Volodymyr Zelensky.
The presidents of Lithuania and Ukraine will discuss the agenda of the NATO summit to be held in July in Vilnius.
Gitanas Nauseda will also take part in the solemn events of the anniversary of the Ukrainian national holiday.
- Earlier, the Lithuanian president said that his country bought two NASAMS launchers, which it plans to hand over to Ukraine.
- The Vilnius NATO summit will be held on July 11-12. An aid package will be approved there, which should bring Ukraine closer to NATO standards in a few years.
- The head of the Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the Alliance should make a political decision — to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or commit to doing so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky will also come to the July summit — he has accepted the invitation.
- According to The Financial Times, the USA, Germany and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs July summit in Vilnius.