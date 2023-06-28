“Nova Poshta” reduced the cost of delivery in the USA. The prices now

The company "Nova Poshta" has reduced the cost of delivery to the USA. Therefore, the minimum price became four times lower.

"Babel" was informed about this in the press service of the company.

Now "Nova Poshta" has a new gradation of tariffs for parcels with weight, where there is a step of 100 grams. The client will not pay within the weight categories of up to 2 kg, up to 10 kg and up to 30 kg, but a different price for 0.1 kg, 0.4 kg, 1.5 kg, etc.

The new tariff is available for private and business customers. For example, the delivery of documents weighing up to 100 g will cost 350 hryvnias instead of 1 300 hryvnias, and shipping weighing 15 kg will cost 4 600 hryvnias instead of 6 800 hryvnias.

The delivery time in the USA is from 10 days to any address throughout the country. And you can make a shipment from any "Nova Poshta" branch.