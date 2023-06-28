The President of Ukraine proposes to give English the status of the language of international communication

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) draft law No. 9432 "On the use of the English language in Ukraine."

There it is proposed to officially establish the status of English as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine, to determine which officials are required to speak English, and to regulate the use of this language in the spheres of government, self-government, education, culture, health care, transport, etc.

Money for the implementation of such norms should be allocated from the state and local budgets, according to the draft law. And its main goal is to increase Ukraineʼs competitiveness, its investment and tourist attractiveness, and create conditions for Ukrainians to master English.