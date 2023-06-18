The English language will receive international status in Ukraine

In Ukraine, there is a growing need for people with knowledge of the English language, so the government is working to make English more accessible to everyone.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

"We are preparing a draft law that, in particular, will establish English as the language of international communication," Shmyhal said.

The head of government added that the Cabinet of Ministers is currently working on solutions that will make learning English more accessible to all those who wish to do so.

"After the victory, we will start a large-scale project to restore Ukraine. We expect the arrival of a number of foreign companies and investors who will develop their business here and create jobs. The English language opens wide access to knowledge, the labor market, informational and cultural products, and higher wages. Ukrainians should also receive these benefits, which will help to establish Ukraine as a regional leader," said Shmyhal.