The Ministry of Culture wants to give the English language a special status in Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has developed a draft law on the special status of the English language in Ukraine as a language of international communication.

This is reported in the press service of the ministry.

What the draft law provides for:

establishment of a special status of the English language in Ukraine as a language of international communication;

significant expansion of the scope of the English language in Ukraine;

the English language will be mandatory in certain public spheres of social life where international communications are available.

Now they are preparing a draft order on the creation of an interdepartmental working group. It will include MPs, representatives of state bodies and the public. The working group will develop proposals for the draft law. The next stage is a public discussion, and then the draft law will be submitted to the government for consideration.

"Expanding the scope of the English language in Ukraine will contribute to the activation of the processes of integration of Ukrainians into the European community. Every Ukrainian who learns English will be much more aware of European life," said First Deputy Minister of Culture Rostyslav Karandieiev.

He added that Ukraine currently ranks only 40th out of 112 countries in the world in terms of English proficiency.