Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: English in Ukraine can get a status of business language

English in Ukraine can receive the status of a language of business communication.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said that the issue was discussed at a government meeting.

"Currently, the Cabinet of Ministers is working on a legislative initiative. Today, English is used in business communication throughout the civilized world, so giving it such a status in Ukraine will help develop business, attract investment and accelerate Ukraineʼs European integration, "said Shmygal.

The relevant ministries have already been tasked with drafting proposals and drawing up relevant documents.