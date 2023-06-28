The European Union ratified the Istanbul Convention

The European Union has ratified the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women, or the Istanbul Convention.

This was reported by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejchynovych-Burych.

She called today "very good for Europe".

However, the EU states must still ratify the Convention independently. Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic have not yet done this.

The European Union signed the Istanbul Convention in 2017, but at the time some member states said that ratification of the document at the bloc level could only be done by unanimous consent. The EU Court denied this statement, clarifying that the bloc can join the convention in matters of asylum, judicial cooperation in criminal cases and obligations of institutions and state administration bodies.