MEPs supported the accession of the European Union to the Istanbul Convention

Deputies of the European Parliament voted for the accession of the European Union to the Convention of the Council of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women, or the Istanbul Convention. The EU Council must now complete the process.

The press service of the European Parliament writes about it.

If the EU finally joins the convention, the member states will still have to ratify it independently. So far, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic have not done this.

The European Union signed the Istanbul Convention in 2017, but then some countries said that ratification of the document at the level of the bloc is possible only with unanimous consent. The EU court denied this statement, clarifying that the union can join the convention in matters of asylum, judicial cooperation in criminal cases and obligations of institutions and state administration bodies.