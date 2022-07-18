Ukraine completed the ratification of the Istanbul Convention

Ukraine has officially submitted documents on ratification of the Istanbul Convention (on the prevention of violence against women and domestic violence) and has become the 36th country to do so.

This was announced on Monday, July 18, by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejchynovych Burych.

Ukraine signed the Istanbul Convention back in 2011, but still could not ratify it due to protests by churches and conservative politicians against the term "gender" used in it.