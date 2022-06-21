President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law ratifying the Istanbul Convention on the Prevention of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence. It was approved by the Verkhovna Rada the day before.
This was reported on Zelenskyʼs Facebook page.
"Signed! Law on Ratification of the Istanbul Convention. Its main content is simple but extremely important. It is a duty to protect women from violence and various forms of discrimination. We share European values. For us, human life and health are the highest values," the President said.
- On January 27 this year, a petition calling on President Volodymyr Zelensky to introduce a bill ratifying the Istanbul Convention against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence received the required 25,000 signatures.
- The Convention deals with two types of violence: against women and domestic violence. The first includes any physical, psychological, economic, or sexual violence, harassment, or harassment, particularly at work. Domestic violence is anything that happens between partners or members of the same family without the consent of one of them (for example, coercion into sex, marriage, abortion, circumcision, sterilization). Offenders will be held criminally liable for any form of violence. Punishment will be harsher if the victims are relatives or partners or if a child has witnessed violence.
- The document was signed by 46 countries and the European Union. However, 11 more, including Ukraine, have not ratified the agreement. Ukraine signed the Istanbul Convention in 2011, but has not yet ratified it due to protests from churches and conservative politicians against its use of the term "gender."