President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law ratifying the Istanbul Convention on the Prevention of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence. It was approved by the Verkhovna Rada the day before.

This was reported on Zelenskyʼs Facebook page.

"Signed! Law on Ratification of the Istanbul Convention. Its main content is simple but extremely important. It is a duty to protect women from violence and various forms of discrimination. We share European values. For us, human life and health are the highest values," the President said.