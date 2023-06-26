The Court of Appeal unblocked the digitization of the register of seamenʼs documents. Prior to this, the Shipping Administration was prohibited from certifying seafarers and, at the same time, providing them with electronic services.
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
Now the Ministry of Statistics will be able to launch a new service on the "Diia" portal — submission of qualification documents for seafarers, and the Shipping Administration — to resume work on the certification of seafarers.
A beta test of the service will begin soon in "Diia". This will be done by sailors who sign up for testing.
- On June 9, the judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Andriy Balaklytskyi blocked the process of digitizing the register of seamenʼs documents and conducting testing.
- In August 2021, SBU handed over to the Ministry of Digital Affairs the register of seamenʼs documents, which had previously been seized by raiders, who used this resource for corruption schemes with an annual turnover of $150 million. Since then, work has begun to restore the relevant services, the "Sailorʼs Electronic Cabinet" should have been fully operational.
- SBU exposed and blocked a large-scale scheme with re-certification of sailors. If the sailor tried to pass the test and confirm his qualification through his personal account, he was hindered by delaying the qualification certificates or distorting the test results. To obtain the necessary documents, the sailor turned to intermediaries. They uploaded the documents to the register and created a positive result of the qualification tests. The sailor did not need to undergo training courses or a medical examination. These services cost from three to eight thousand dollars (depending on the position of the sailor).
- On July 22, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law canceling this periodic re-certification of sailors.
- In March, journalists reported that sailors are forced to pay large sums to officials from examination boards, test centers, and even the Ministry of Infrastructure. The MP from "Servant of the People" Mykola Tyshchenko is called one of the beneficiaries of this scheme by the media.