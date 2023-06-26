The Court of Appeal unblocked the digitization of the register of seamenʼs documents. Prior to this, the Shipping Administration was prohibited from certifying seafarers and, at the same time, providing them with electronic services.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Now the Ministry of Statistics will be able to launch a new service on the "Diia" portal — submission of qualification documents for seafarers, and the Shipping Administration — to resume work on the certification of seafarers.

A beta test of the service will begin soon in "Diia". This will be done by sailors who sign up for testing.