Ministry of Defense: Russian losses in killed are 8 times higher than Ukrainian losses

Over the past week, 8 times more Russians died at the front than Ukrainian soldiers. Since the beginning of the counteroffensive in the south, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have liberated 130 square kilometers from the invaders.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

According to her, in the east during the week Ukrainian fighters defended, attacked and had tactical success.

The enemy advanced in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. Heavy fighting is currently going on there. About 250 combat clashes took place in these areas last week. The number of Russian shelling has increased — last week in the east there were 6 457, the occupiers fired 315 006 rounds of ammunition.

At the end of last week, Ukrainian defenders launched a counteroffensive in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka. In each of the directions there is an advance of one to two kilometers.

In the south, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions. During the week, the area of the liberated territories increased by 17 square kilometers. Since the start of the counteroffensive, the Defense Forces have liberated 130 square kilometers in the south.

During the past week, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions 148 times in the Tavria direction. 3 861 shellings were recorded there.

According to Hanna Malyar, 8 times more Russian soldiers died than Ukrainian soldiers last week.

Also last week, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery carried out more than 110 strikes on areas where Russian troops were concentrated, destroyed 17 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, hit 11 control points and hit 7 enemy ammunition depots.