The Air Defense Forces shot down two Russian “Kalibr” missiles and 11 drones over Ukraine

On the night of June 26, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 air targets over Ukraine.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians fired three Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea and eight Shahed drones from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

Air defense shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles and seven Shahed attack missiles.

Also, the enemy attacked from the northern direction with four unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type (probably attack). All these drones were destroyed by fighters of the Center Air Command.

According to the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliia Humenyuk, the blast wave from the work of air defense damaged the windows of two houses in the Odesa region.