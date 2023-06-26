General Staff: The Russian army lost 950 soldiers and 67 pieces of equipment over the past day

During the last day, Russian troops unsuccessfully advanced in the direction of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Maryinka. The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On June 25, the Air Force of Ukraine struck the occupiersʼ clusters eight times. Ukrainian defenders also intercepted six Russian operational-tactical drones.

Missile and artillery forces of the past day hit two command posts, three areas of concentration of troops and military equipment, four ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, ten artillery units in their firing positions.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 950 soldiers, a tank, 14 armored fighting vehicles and 21 artillery systems. In total, 225 580 Russians have already died in Ukraine.