”Skhemy”: The Russian army began using a new airfield for missile attacks on Ukraine

With the beginning of the counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian army transferred the sides of strategic aviation to the airfield near the city of Mozdok in North Ossetia.

This was reported by the "Skhemy" project with reference to satellite images.

On the night of June 22, Tu-22M3 planes took off from this airfield and launched Kh-22 cruise missiles at the Dnipropetrovsk region. For the first time, the satellite recorded Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft at this airfield on May 24, 2023. Six bombers can be counted in the picture. Even on April 28, as evidenced by satellite photos, there were no strategic aircraft at this airfield.

On the eve of the missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on June 22, 7 Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft were located at the airfield near Mozdok. Cargo planes that can transport missiles can also be seen in the picture.