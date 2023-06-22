The government informed about the first tenders for the reconstruction of residential buildings — in Bucha, Makarov and Vyshhorod

The government begins the process of rebuilding destroyed housing and announces the first tenders for the restoration of housing infrastructure — in Bucha, Makarov, Vyshhorod and the administrative building in Borodyanka.

The State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure reported this on June 22.

All these settlements were affected by the Russian military invasion in February-March 2022 during active hostilities in the Kyiv region. Apartment buildings, water supply networks, electricity supply and heating were damaged.

The Recovery Agency has developed uniform qualification requirements so that all construction companies with sufficient experience and capabilities can participate in tenders. The deadline for submitting proposals is July 5.