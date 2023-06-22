The head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo informed that the Ukrainian army fired Storm Shadow missiles at bridges near Chonhar, and threatened to hit bridges in the Odesa region and on the territory of Moldova.

"The coordinates of the bridges in Odesa, in Moldavian Giurgiulesti, which were part of Ukraine, but were handed over by Yushchenkoʼs regime at the time — all these coordinates are known, so soon there will be a very serious answer," Saldo noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova stated that the threats against it are absolutely unacceptable, and summoned the Russian ambassador for an explanation.

"Moldova strongly condemns the threats of the Russian representative in the occupied part of Ukraine to attack the bridge between Moldova and Romania. This is unacceptable," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.