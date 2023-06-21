The Security Service of Ukraine published a list of Russian organizations that threaten the state security of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published a list of Russian political parties and public organizations that threaten the state security of Ukraine.

This list includes five police forces and eight public associations. Namely:

political party "Yedinaya Rossiya" ["United Russia"];

political party "Spravedlivaya Rossiya — patrioty — za pravdu" ["Just Russia — patriots — for truth"];

political party "Liberal Democratic Party of Russia";

political party "Novye Lyydi" ["New People"];

political party "Communist Party of the Russian Federation";

public organization "Young Guard of United Russia";

volunteer youth social movement "Volunteer Company of Fighting Brotherhood";

childrenʼs and youth military-patriotic public movement "Yunarmiya";

public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First";

public organization "Rossiiskyi Soyyz Molodyozhy" ["Russian Union of Youth"];

public movement "Obscherossiyskiy Narodnyi Front" ["All-Russian Popular Front"];

charity fund "Dobro i delo" ["Good and Deed"];

public organization "Russian Association for the Protection of Religious Freedom".

The program goals of these organizations and the appeals of their leaders approved Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and the destruction of Ukrainians. From now on, any socio-political or economic activity of these parties and associations of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine is prohibited.