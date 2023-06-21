British intelligence: Russia is building defensive positions in northern Crimea in anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive

British intelligence showed Russian defensive fortifications in the north of Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain wrote about this on Twitter.

The occupiers built them 3.5 kilometers north of the city of Armyansk, namely on a narrow isthmus that connects the peninsula with the Kherson region. The length of the fortifications is nine kilometers.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Most likely, the Russian occupiers are preparing for the fact that Ukrainian troops will try to enter Crimea.