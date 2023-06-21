British intelligence: Russia is building defensive positions in northern Crimea in anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive

British intelligence showed Russian defensive fortifications in the north of Crimea.
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain wrote about this on Twitter.
The occupiers built them 3.5 kilometers north of the city of Armyansk, namely on a narrow isthmus that connects the peninsula with the Kherson region. The length of the fortifications is nine kilometers.
Most likely, the Russian occupiers are preparing for the fact that Ukrainian troops will try to enter Crimea.
- Earlier, "Schemes" showed satellite images of how the occupiers are entrenching themselves in Crimea. They show numerous lines of defense from the administrative border with Ukraine to Dzhankoy.