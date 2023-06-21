General Staff: The Russian army has already lost 222 000 occupiers. Active battles continue in four directions

The occupiers are concentrating on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, where there were 40 skirmishes with the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past day. The Russian army has already lost 222 000 occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians advanced in the direction of Kreminna — Yampolivka on the Lyman direction. They also launched an unsuccessful offensive in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk region, near Bakhmut. They again tried to storm Avdiivka and unsuccessfully advanced in the direction of Novomykhailivka in the Shakhtarsk direction.

The occupiers are conducting defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

At the same time, the Russians are actively spreading information about evacuation in case of a breakthrough by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. For example, in Henichesk (Kherson region), collaborators receive SMS with detailed instructions and coordinates of evacuation points.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and three on his anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of missile troops and artillery hit three control points, an area of concentration of personnel and military equipment, three EW stations, 18 artillery units in firing positions, an air defense device and six other important Russian objects.

In total, the Russian army lost 540 occupiers, nine tanks, 21 armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems, a rocket salvo system, three anti-aircraft vehicles and other things during the day.