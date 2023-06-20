Reuters: Kyiv is discussing with Western arms manufacturers the creation of a factory in Ukraine

Ukraine is negotiating with Western arms manufacturers to increase production, in particular of drones, and may conclude agreements in the coming months.

Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boyev told Reuters about this.

According to him, Kyiv is negotiating with manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and Eastern European countries regarding the production of weapons in Ukraine.

"We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within the next few months," said Boyev.

In May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine, together with the British defense company BAE Systems, is working on the creation of a Ukrainian base for the production and repair of weapons, from tanks to artillery. The agreement has not been signed yet.

"The future deterrence of aggression will require a strong defence industry in Ukraine, a strong Ukrainian armed forces," Boyev said.

At the Paris Air Show on June 19, Boev addressed drone manufacturers — from large international defense firms to small suppliers. The deputy minister did not specify which companies he met with.

"We are discussing different levels of cooperation. And some of the companies say that they are willing to come and invest and produce drones," he said.

A senior source in the European defense industry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that European rules and standards for drone testing could complicate deals for the production and testing of drones in Ukraine.

But Boyev hopes that the country will be able to attract foreign drone manufacturers. According to him, the Ukrainian government can offer them substantial support.

"We think that itʼs just a matter of actually getting things done," Boyev concluded.