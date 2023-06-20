Reuters: Kyiv is discussing with Western arms manufacturers the creation of a factory in Ukraine

Ukraine is negotiating with Western arms manufacturers to increase production, in particular of drones, and may conclude agreements in the coming months.
Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boyev told Reuters about this.
According to him, Kyiv is negotiating with manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and Eastern European countries regarding the production of weapons in Ukraine.
"We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within the next few months," said Boyev.
In May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine, together with the British defense company BAE Systems, is working on the creation of a Ukrainian base for the production and repair of weapons, from tanks to artillery. The agreement has not been signed yet.
"The future deterrence of aggression will require a strong defence industry in Ukraine, a strong Ukrainian armed forces," Boyev said.
At the Paris Air Show on June 19, Boev addressed drone manufacturers — from large international defense firms to small suppliers. The deputy minister did not specify which companies he met with.
"We are discussing different levels of cooperation. And some of the companies say that they are willing to come and invest and produce drones," he said.
A senior source in the European defense industry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that European rules and standards for drone testing could complicate deals for the production and testing of drones in Ukraine.
But Boyev hopes that the country will be able to attract foreign drone manufacturers. According to him, the Ukrainian government can offer them substantial support.
"We think that itʼs just a matter of actually getting things done," Boyev concluded.
- On November 10, 2022, the Ukroboronprom state concern and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) under the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic signed an agreement on the creation of a joint defense cluster.
- The repair and modernization of Ukrainian T-64 tanks is the first result of cooperation after the creation of the defense cluster.
- BAE Systems, one of the largest defense companies in the world, will open an office in Ukraine. In the future, repair, and production bases. BAE Systems Land and Armaments manufactures M2 and M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, M113 armored personnel carriers, M109 Paladin and Archer self-propelled howitzers, M777 howitzers, Challenger tanks and much more.
- On May 12, the German Rheinmetall concern established a joint venture with Ukroboronprom to repair and manufacture tanks in Ukraine. It is planned that it will become operational in July 2023.
- The concern "Ukroboronprom" and the German company Rheinmetall will start joint production of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.