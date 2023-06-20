The Russians shelled Kherson again. A rescuer died, before that — a 27-year-old man

In the afternoon of June 20, Russia again shelled Kherson, the rescuers who were clearing the mud came under fire, one of them died.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Another eight rescuers were injured.

Before that, the Russians shelled the residential quarters of Kherson — a 27-year-old man was killed. Houses, a kindergarten, an educational institution, a service station, as well as an ambulance that went to help people were under fire. The doctors were not injured.

The Russians shell Kherson almost every day. For example, on June 16, 23 people were injured as a result, including three children.