Russian occupiers massively shelled Kherson. Dozens of people are injured

Russian occupiers massively shelled Kherson. As a result, 23 people were injured. Three children are among the victims.

This was written by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

All the wounded were hospitalized: three of them are in serious condition, others with medium or light injuries.

The Russians attacked the Tavriisky district, Korabelny district and the central part of the city. A medical facility, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential buildings, cars and power lines were damaged.

