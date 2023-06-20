Petteri Orpo became the Prime Minister of Finland. Now Sanna Marin is finally retiring

The Parliament of Finland has approved the appointment of National Coalition Party (NCP) leader Petteri Orpo as Prime Minister. Now Sanna Marin will officially lay down her credentials.
Reuters writes about it.
In the election campaign, Orpo promised to reduce the state budget deficit by cutting spending, lowering taxes and stimulating the creation of new jobs in the private sector.
At the same time, the conservative right-wing government of the new prime minister wants to change the immigration policy, reduce quotas for refugees, complicate the process of obtaining Finnish citizenship, etc.
- In Finland, a new government coalition was formed after two and a half months of negotiations. It will be headed by the recently elected Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Journalists are already saying that the government will be the most right-wing since World War II.
- The government of ex-prime minister Sanna Marin was in a temporary status and worked until the formation of a new one headed by Petteri Orpoʼs coalition.
- In the parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party of the then Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin lost to the right-wing National Opposition Coalition led by Petteri Orpo.