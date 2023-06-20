Petteri Orpo became the Prime Minister of Finland. Now Sanna Marin is finally retiring

The Parliament of Finland has approved the appointment of National Coalition Party (NCP) leader Petteri Orpo as Prime Minister. Now Sanna Marin will officially lay down her credentials.

Reuters writes about it.

In the election campaign, Orpo promised to reduce the state budget deficit by cutting spending, lowering taxes and stimulating the creation of new jobs in the private sector.

At the same time, the conservative right-wing government of the new prime minister wants to change the immigration policy, reduce quotas for refugees, complicate the process of obtaining Finnish citizenship, etc.