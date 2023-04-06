The government of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is resigning. It will retain the authority to form a new one

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin informed about the resignation of her government after being dismissed from the position of head of the Social Democratic Party.
Yle writes about it.
She submitted a corresponding request to President Sauli Niinisto, which he accepted.
Sanna Marinʼs government will receive a temporary status and will work until the formation of a new one led by Petteri Orpoʼs coalition, which won the elections.
- The Social Democratic Party of the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin yielded to the right-wing National Opposition Coalition led by Petteri Orpo.
- The leader of the party that received the majority of votes in the parliamentary elections traditionally gets the first right to form a new government. This time, the creation of a new ruling coalition promises to be long and difficult, because a number of parties have already ruled out the possibility of cooperation with right-wing populists.