The government of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is resigning. It will retain the authority to form a new one

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin informed about the resignation of her government after being dismissed from the position of head of the Social Democratic Party.

Yle writes about it.

She submitted a corresponding request to President Sauli Niinisto, which he accepted.

Sanna Marinʼs government will receive a temporary status and will work until the formation of a new one led by Petteri Orpoʼs coalition, which won the elections.