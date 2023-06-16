A new government coalition was formed in Finland. It is the most right-wing since World War II

In Finland, a new government coalition was formed after two and a half months of negotiations. It will be headed by the recently elected the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Journalists are already saying that the government will be the most right-wing since World War II.
The Associated Press (AP) writes about it.
The new government will include the National Coalition Party led by Orpo, the center-right True Finns party, the Swedish Peopleʼs Party and the Christian Democrats. There will be no "left people" in the government.
The previous government led by Sanna Marin was a five-party center-left coalition.
- In the parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party of the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin lost to the right-wing National Opposition Coalition led by Petteri Orpo.
- The leader of the party that received the majority of votes in the parliamentary elections traditionally gets the first right to form a new government. This time, the creation of a new ruling coalition promised to be long and difficult, because a number of parties have already rejected the possibility of cooperation with right-wing populists.