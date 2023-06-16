A new government coalition was formed in Finland. It is the most right-wing since World War II

In Finland, a new government coalition was formed after two and a half months of negotiations. It will be headed by the recently elected the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Journalists are already saying that the government will be the most right-wing since World War II.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about it.

The new government will include the National Coalition Party led by Orpo, the center-right True Finns party, the Swedish Peopleʼs Party and the Christian Democrats. There will be no "left people" in the government.

The previous government led by Sanna Marin was a five-party center-left coalition.