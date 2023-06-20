It was forbidden to swim and fish in the rivers of the Mykolaiv region

After the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in the Mykolaiv region, it was forbidden to swim and fish in the rivers due to water pollution.

The Mykolaiv City Council writes about this.

From June 15 to July 1, it is prohibited to swim, catch fish or other animals in the Black Sea, the Buh and Dnipro-Buh estuaries, the Inhulets, Inhul and South Buh rivers below the city of Nova Odesa on the territory of Mykolaiv region.

It is also not possible to sell fish or other aquatic biological resources without documents on them — if they are caught in the above-mentioned reservoirs.