The US Secretary of State Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The list of the main negotiationsʼ theses

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met in Beijing, where they discussed Ukraine, Taiwan, North Korea, business and bilateral relations.

At the press conference, Blinken spoke about the details of the conversations with the Chinese president. One of the topics was Ukraine — its message from the American side was that all actions of China should be aimed at a just peace.

The United States also hopes that China will take a "productive position" on the grain deal by supporting it.

The US Secretary of State noted that Washington currently has no confirmation of a mass supply of arms to Russia from China, but warned of a tough reaction if this happens. The United States is most concerned about private Chinese companies that may be aiding the Russian occupiers.

As for Taiwan, Washington will continue its previous policy: it will not recognize the islandʼs independence, but will help it defend itself. However, Blinken emphasized provocations by China, warning of the threat of escalation.

At the same time, the US continues to insist that it is China that can influence North Korea so that Pyongyang stops testing weapons and provoking countries, and instead moves to negotiations.