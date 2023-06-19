Great Britain will maintain sanctions against Russia until it pays compensation to Ukraine

Great Britain is imposing new legislation that allows sanctions against Russia to be maintained until it pays compensation to Ukraine.

This was reported by British Foreign Minister James Cleverley on June 19.

Sanctioned Russians who claim to support Ukraine will now also be able to donate their frozen funds to rebuild Ukraine. This will be a voluntary process, during which they can apply for allocation of funds for the specific purpose of supporting the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. There will be no compulsion.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley noted: “As Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian invasion, it is clear that the consequences of Putinʼs war will be dire. Ukraineʼs needs for reconstruction are enormous. With our new measures today, we are strengthening the sanctions approach, confirming that Britain is prepared to use sanctions to ensure that Russia pays to repair the country it so recklessly attacked. We will support Ukraine as long as it needs to recover from the war of aggression and lay the foundation for the prosperity of the nation."