The salinity of the sea near the Odesa coast has halved

Seawater samples taken near Odesa beaches showed that the salinity is 2.2 times lower than normal.

This was reported by the Odesa City Hall.

"The salinity of the seawater samples taken at Langeron beach is 2.2 times lower than normal; in the samples taken at the 16th station of V. Fontana, the salinity is also 2.2 times lower than the norm," the message reads.

It is noted that in the water samples taken near the port on June 14, the cholera-like vibrio NAG of the Heiberg group 1 was again detected. Vibrio was first detected in water samples from June 10.

The city hall also reported that the drinking water in the city meets the standards.