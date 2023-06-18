Odesaʼs beaches were declared unsuitable for swimming due to the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

Odesaʼs beaches have been deemed unfit for swimming due to significant deterioration of the water in open water bodies.
The corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the commission on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations.
On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.