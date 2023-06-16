The United States will provide $205 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed that the United States provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of $205 million.

This was reported in the press service of the State Department.

The new humanitarian aid package includes food, drinking water, protective equipment, education, legal aid, affordable housing, and medical care. All of this will be channeled through our US international and non-governmental partners.

"Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, more than six million refugees have left the country, and more than five million have become internally displaced persons within Ukraine. Millions more Ukrainians suffered from Russian attacks inside Ukraine," Blinken noted.

According to him, the total amount of humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine in the 2023 fiscal year exceeds $605 million.

"This provides further support to humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis and complements the generosity of countries that host and support refugees," Blinken added.

Since February 2022, the United States has provided more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.