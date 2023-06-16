Four people, including children, were injured by rocket fire in Kyiv region

As a result of a Russian missile attack on June 16, four people were injured in the Kyiv region: an 82-year-old woman, two grandchildren and a driver who was driving on the road.

The head of the police of the Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov said that a fire started at the place where the debris fell, and the police, medics and emergency services are working there.

The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of:

six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

six Kalibr cruise missiles;

two reconnaissance UAVs.

All air targets flew at Kyiv, but the Defense Forces coped with the attack. There was no infrastructure damage in the capital.