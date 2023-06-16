In Ukraine, the weapons registry will start working on June 23

From June 23, the Unified Weapons Register (UWR) will start operating in Ukraine. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced this on June 16.
You will be able to get information about your registered weapon from the register. The procedure for obtaining permits will be simplified thanks to digitalization.
The unified register of weapons provides for the creation of Electronic Cabinets. From now on, Ukrainians will be able to get the service without leaving home — it will be possible to submit documents through the "Citizenʼs Single Window" (or at a weapons store). For this you need:
- go to the "Citizenʼs Single Window" portal;
- to authorize;
- issue an application;
- attach a package of necessary documents;
- add scan copies;
- certify copies with an electronic signature;
- send an application
In May, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko stated that there are about 70 000 units of various types of weapons in store warehouses. It can be entered into the database and sold from there. According to Klymenko, the purpose of the Unified Register is to control the weapons that are in hand, and this is one million and 300 units without trophy weapons and those that will appear in Ukraine.
- In May 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the Ministry of Digital Affairs, launched a survey on the circulation of firearms among the civilian population in Diia. It showed that almost 59% of respondents want to have a weapon for personal protection. 19.43% of respondents believe that weapons should be used for special needs, 21.82% are against owning weapons.