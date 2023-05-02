The Unified Register of Weapons will be operational in Ukraine. This will simplify its purchase and sale

The Unified Register of Weapons will be operational in Ukraine from June, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko informed about this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Each gun owner will have an electronic cabinet with all data about it, re-registration terms, inspections and sales notes.

It will also allow you to order weapons without entering the units of the permit system and without stores. According to the minister, there are currently about 70 000 units of various types of weapons in store warehouses. It can be entered into the database and sold from there.

According to Klymenko, the purpose of the Unified Register is to control the weapons that are in hand, and this is 1 million 300 units without trophy weapons and those that will appear in Ukraine.