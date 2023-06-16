Ukraine established the names and location of prisoners who were given to Hungary by Russia

Ukraine has established the exact whereabouts of its 11 captured citizens who are being held on the territory of Hungary.

This was reported by the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko on June 16.

It was also possible to establish the names of the soldiers, the route by which they were moved to Hungary, and informed their relatives and the relevant law enforcement agencies. Before returning to the territory of Ukraine, the military will be considered missing.

On June 8, the Russian Orthodox Church informed that it had handed over to Hungary Ukrainian prisoners of war originally from Transcarpathia, who took part in hostilities.