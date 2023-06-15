Reuters has learned that African leaders will offer Ukraine and Russia to end the war

African leaders can offer Ukraine and Russia a series of "confidence-building measures" to end the war.

This is evidenced by the draft document, which was reviewed by Reuters journalists.

Senegalese President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the delegation, which includes the leaders of Zambia, the Comoros Islands and the Prime Minister of Egypt. They will arrive in Kyiv on Friday, and in St. Petersburg on Saturday. They are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The document, obtained by Reuters, contains a series of measures that African leaders can propose as part of the first phase of their engagement with the warring parties.

These measures could include the withdrawal of Russian troops, the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the suspension of the International Criminal Courtʼs arrest warrant for Putin, and the easing of sanctions. Also on the list is an "unconditional agreement on grain and fertilizers."

"The above-mentioned measures should aim to facilitate the creation of an environment conducive for a ceasefire, and that will allow the parties to build trust and to consider formulating their peace restoration strategies," the document said.

They note that this may be followed by an agreement on the cessation of hostilities, which should be accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West.