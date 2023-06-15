At night, three Russian missiles hit two industrial enterprises in Kryvyi Rih. A 38-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak.
The fire at the enterprises was extinguished, there is significant destruction of production facilities — gas pipelines were broken, a tire fitting and a bus were destroyed.
- On the night of June 13, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to the Regional Military Administration a five-story residential building, private enterprises and several other objects came under enemy fire — 12 people died.