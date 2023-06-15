At night, three Russian missiles hit two industrial enterprises in Kryvyi Rih. A 38-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The fire at the enterprises was extinguished, there is significant destruction of production facilities — gas pipelines were broken, a tire fitting and a bus were destroyed.