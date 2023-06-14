In Kryvyi Rih, the number of people killed due to a Russian missile attack has increased to 12

Another person was killed in Kryvyi Rih due to a rocket attack carried out by the Russians on June 13. On the night of June 14, a 67-year-old man died of burns.

The head of the cityʼs Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul informed about this.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the impact continues. The victims are provided with the necessary assistance, all services, 40 brigades of utility workers are working on the spot.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 80 apartments, in which 105 people were registered, were destroyed in just one building. 68 buildings were damaged, including educational institutions.