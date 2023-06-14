Russian troops hit Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka with rockets. Three people died

Russian troops hit private sectors of Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka with rockets.

The head of the Donetsk Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported three dead and three wounded.

In Kramatorsk, five buildings were destroyed, and about 20 more were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, two houses were destroyed and 55 were mutilated. Gas pipelines and power grids were damaged.