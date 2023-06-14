News

Russian troops hit Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka with rockets. Three people died

Anna Kholodnova
Russian troops hit private sectors of Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka with rockets.

The head of the Donetsk Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported three dead and three wounded.

In Kramatorsk, five buildings were destroyed, and about 20 more were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, two houses were destroyed and 55 were mutilated. Gas pipelines and power grids were damaged.

  • On the night of June 14 in Odesa, a rocket hit the warehouse of one of the retail chains and damaged the surrounding buildings. 3 people died, at least 13 were injured.