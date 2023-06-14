The Russians attacked Odesa with four Kalibres from the sea. 3 people died, at least 13 were injured

At night, the Russians attacked Odesa with four Kalibres from a ship in the Black Sea, as reported in the Operational Command (OC) "South".

The rocket hit the warehouse of one of the retail chains, a fire started. Three employees of the warehouse were killed, seven were injured.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, restaurants and shops in the city center were also damaged. Preliminary, six more people were injured.

There may be people under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.