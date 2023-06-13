The government will create new posts of deputies for recovery in 8 ministries and 12 regional military administrations

In the ministries and regional military administrations, the posts of deputies for reconstruction will appear.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Recovery deputies will deal with infrastructure and rebuilding.
"A decision was made to create the post of deputies for reconstruction in 8 ministries and 12 regions. The presence of such a position will allow a qualitative approach to the planning of reconstruction projects and programs," said the prime minister.
- The government has already created the post of deputy prime minister for recovery, a relevant ministry, and a state agency. A special Fund for overcoming the consequences of aggression was formed in the budget.
- In December of last year, the vice president of the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, said that the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine would cost approximately €500-600 billion.