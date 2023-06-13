The Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks in Donbas. The situation on the frontline

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, heavy fighting continues. 26 combat clashes took place on this part of the front over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians tried to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

The military avoids reporting actual information about the course of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but indicates that the enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions and is shelling the front-line settlements.

The losses of the Russians over the past day increased by 470 killed.

According to the General Staff, in addition to the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the occupiers used two Kalibr cruise missiles on residential buildings in the Kharkiv region, and also struck with aircraft and MLRS. Residential private houses were destroyed as a result of the shelling of Bilopillia (Sumy region) and Shevchenko (Kharkiv region).

The Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on Orykhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, a civilian was killed, and private houses were destroyed. There are also wounded civilians in Avdiivka.

According to intelligence, the Russians are taking away looted property from the flooded settlements of the Kherson region. In particular, empty trucks arrive at Hola Prystan under the guise of "humanitarian aid", which Russian servicemen load with household appliances, furniture and other property.